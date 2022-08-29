Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with the U17 USA Men’s World Cup Team. Given he’s a 2025 prospect, Fears is still unranked by most of the national recruiting services. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri, and Xavier among others. Notably, his older brother Jeremy Fears is a four-star guard who is headed to East Lansing in 2023 based on current verbal commitments.

Iowa currently has no commitments in the program’s 2025 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising given the general timing of the recruiting cycle. However, fans will hope Fears can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Fears and the Hawkeyes in the 2025 cycle and beyond.