Purdue Offers 2024 Center Flory Bidunga

The Boilermakers have put out a new offer in the 2024 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Purdue vs Minnesota David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Late last month, the Purdue Boilermakers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Matt Painter and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Flory Bidunga.

Bidunga comes out of Pasadena, California and is currently unrated by 247Sports and most of the national scouting services. 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds and he certainly appears to be a dangerous prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Purdue, he has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Bradley, Creighton, Indiana, and Wake Forest among others.

Purdue currently has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class from guard Jack Banter, who is currently unrated by 247Sports. However, fans will hope the Boilermakers can add to that in the months to come with a commitment from Bidunga after solid success in 2021 and 2022. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.

