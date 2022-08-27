Rutgers Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey

Last month, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Steve Pikiell and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey.

Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Rutgers, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.

Rutgers currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t necessarily surprising given the timing of the recruiting cycle. Still, fans are hoping Betsey will change that with a commitment in the coming months. This is particularly true given the program’s recent success and upward trend on the recruiting trail over the last few years. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as much about Betsey’s recruitment is still very much up in the air.