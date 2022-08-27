Indiana Offers 2024 Center Flory Bidunga

Late last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Flory Bidunga.

Class of 2024 center Flory Bidunga of @IndianaElite and Kokomo HS (@KHS_AD) today received a scholarship offer from Indiana. He’s expected to be a five-star when the new rankings are released. @KHS_SID #iubbhttps://t.co/4bHqlbAdIV — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) July 27, 2022

Bidunga comes out of Pasadena, California and is currently unrated by 247Sports and most of the national scouting services. 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds and he certainly appears to be a dangerous prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Indiana, he has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Bradley, Creighton, and Wake Forest among others.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising considering how early it is in the 2024 cycle, especially with a relatively recent coaching transition. Fans will be hoping Woodson can cash in on his NBA pedigree and use that to build dynamic groups in 2023 and 2024. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still early.