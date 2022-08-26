 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

See who the Badgers play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Oregon vs Wisconsin Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off the program’s recent success.

Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/7 - South Dakota
  • 11/11 - Stanford (Milwaukee, WI)
  • 11/15 - Green Bay
  • 11/23 - Dayton (Nassau, Bahamas)
  • 11/29 - Wake Forest
  • 12/3 - at Marquette
  • 12/15 - Lehigh
  • 12/23 - Grambling State
  • 12/30 - Western Michigan

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

***

Updated: August 26, 2022.

