Official 2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off the program’s recent success.

Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/7 - South Dakota

11/11 - Stanford (Milwaukee, WI)

11/15 - Green Bay

11/23 - Dayton (Nassau, Bahamas)

11/29 - Wake Forest

12/3 - at Marquette

12/15 - Lehigh

12/23 - Grambling State

12/30 - Western Michigan

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

Updated: August 26, 2022.