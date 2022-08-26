Official 2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off the program’s recent success.
Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/7 - South Dakota
- 11/11 - Stanford (Milwaukee, WI)
- 11/15 - Green Bay
- 11/23 - Dayton (Nassau, Bahamas)
- 11/29 - Wake Forest
- 12/3 - at Marquette
- 12/15 - Lehigh
- 12/23 - Grambling State
- 12/30 - Western Michigan
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
Updated: August 26, 2022.
