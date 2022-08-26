Michigan Offers 2024 Five-Star Combo Guard Dylan Harper

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Dylan Harper.

Harper comes out of Ramsey, New Jersey and is rated as a five-star prospect and one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He’s also listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and is attracting major attention. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, and Indiana among others.

Michigan currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star guard Christian Anderson. Of course, the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Harper would certainly keep things rolling in 2024 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off. Howard and his staff will need to put in work.