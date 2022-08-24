2023 4-Star Forward DeShawn Harris-Smith Commits to Maryland

Maryland added to their 2023 recruiting class today with the news that DeShawn Harris-Smith has committed to the program.

Harris-Smith is a four star recruit that is ranked by 247Sports as the 39th best prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the sixth best small forward and top Virginia recruit in 2023. He committed to the Terps over Penn State, Indiana, Villanova and Xavier.

Harris-Smith joins a recruiting class that includes a pair of four-star guards in Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Jahnathan Lamothe. The addition of Harris-Smith puts them in the top ten recruiting classes for 2023 per 247Sports, with Maryland currently listed as having the eighth best recruiting class.

The addition of Harris-Smith was another big win for new head coach Kevin Willard, who has already shown success recruiting in nearby recruiting hotbeds that Maryland has struggled in previously. The Virginia native attends Paul VI High School, a powerhouse located in nearby Northern Virginia, and could be the start of a pipeline to a deep recruiting base. In his junior season he averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

“It brings the option for me to stay at home and play in front of family and friends,” Harris-Smith said earlier on the summer about possibly playing at Maryland. “They want me to play point guard too, which is one of the most important things for me if I want to get to the highest level. The freshman class that they’re recruiting are all DMV guys so all guys that I know or have played with before, which means we’d have good chemistry coming in.”