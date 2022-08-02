2023 Four-Star Small Forward Gehrig Normand Commits To Michigan State

On Tuesday, the Michigan State Spartans got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Gehrig Normand announced that he would be committing to the program. This development comes just days after Michigan State landed another elite five-star prospect. It’s a good time to be Tom Izzo right now.

"I'm a competitor. I want to win and I want to go to a team that's going to win a national championship. I think this school is going to do that."



Normand comes out of North Richland Hills, Texas and is rated as a four-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the State of Texas by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds and as one of the top 100 players in the 2023 cycle. Along with Michigan State, he also had offers from Drake, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas among others.

When you review Normand’s film, his physicality jumps off the screen. He can play above the rim and is a powerful finisher. Expect plenty of highlight plays at the next level. If he can continue to grow and add some more strength, he has the potential to be a really physical and solid defender at the next level. It’s easy to see why he’s heading to East Lansing.

With Normand’s commitment, Michigan State now has three commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. He joins Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, who are both rated as a top 60 prospect. It figures to be one of the program’s better recruiting classes of the last decade. The group is presently rated in the top five by 247Sports.

We’ll have to wait and see how Normand does at the next level, but Spartan fans have to be excited with this pickup right now.