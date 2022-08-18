Iowa Offers 2025 Power Forward Trent Sisley

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Trent Sisley. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa! Thanks to Coach McCaffery and Coach Dillard for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/4ntjVPGWOJ — Trent Sisley (@SisleyTrent) July 9, 2022

Sisley comes out of Lincoln City, Indiana and is presently unrated by most national scouting services. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from Indiana, Ohio State, and Purdue among others.

Iowa currently has no commitments in the program’s 2025 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising given the general timing of the recruiting cycle. However, fans will hope McCulloch can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Sisley and the Hawkeyes in the 2025 cycle and beyond.