Michigan Wolverines kick off Europe exhibition games today

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team will be hoping its luggage avoids the fate of many Americans traveling to Europe this summer while getting passports scanned as the program heads over across the Atlantic today for a series of exhibition games in Europe. The Wolverines will play three games starting in Paris, France, another in Athens, Greece, and the final on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The trip marks the first for Michigan hoops since John Beilein was at the helm. Under Beilein, the basketball team went to Spain ahead of the 2018-19 season; to Italy in 2014; and to Belgium in 2010. NCAA rules allow for a program to take a trip overseas for exhibition games once every four years.

The trip includes cultural and team-bonding activities in addition to the three games and practices. Michigan is withholding information on the exact dates and opponents until after the games are played, and does not expect to provide live video or detailed box scores.

However, of note for the opponents, head coach Juwan Howard did mention that the first opponent to be played against in Paris features four former NBA players on the squad.