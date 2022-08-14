Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Paul McNeil.

Blessed to receive a Division I offer from the university of IIIinois @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/AC9K1uQwDE — Paul Mcneil Jr (@PaulMcneilJr) August 11, 2022

McNeil comes out of Rockingham, North Carolina and is rated as a five-star prospect and the best player in the State of North Carolina by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds and identifies him as one of the best players in the 2024 cycle. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Clemson, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, and Missouri among others.

Illinois currently has two commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, which puts the program atop the class rankings at the moment. However, it’s still extremely early, so that ranking should be taken with a grain of salt. Fans will hope McNeil can build on that group and really get things rolling. Of course, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.