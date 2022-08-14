Michigan Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch.

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan State, Missouri, and Wisconsin among others.

Michigan currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, though the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like McCulloch would certainly get things rolling in 2024 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off. Howard and his staff will need to put in work.