Nebraska Offers 2025 Small Forward Koa Peat

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Koa Peat.

Blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska #AGTG pic.twitter.com/OLMhqACRsJ — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) August 7, 2022

Peat comes out of Gilbert, Arizona and is currently unrated by most of the national recruiting services. However, he is starting to attract some major attention and 247Sports lists him as 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Memphis, and Stanford among others.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, but that could change soon with Hoiberg’s activity on the recruiting trail and the open spots available for the Huskers in the 2025 cycle. Of course, we will have to see if the Huskers can close the deal and since it’s still early in Peat’s recruitment, it could be quite some time. A potential commitment is likely years away.