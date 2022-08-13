2023 Point Guard Jordan Clayton Commits To Northwestern

Earlier this week, the Northwestern Wildcats got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Jordan Clayton announced he would be committing to the program. He ended what’s been a bit of a lull for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail as the program looks to get back on track with Chris Collins.

Clayton comes out of Medford, Massachusetts and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. However, Rivals lists him at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. Along with Northwestern, he also had offers from California, Florida Gulf Coast, La Salle, Rhode Island, and UMass among others.

While Clayton is the first commitment in Northwestern’s 2023 recruiting class, expect things to build from there. Collins and the program have a lot of room to grow since his early years with the program and the 2023 class could offer a chance to get things going again. Of course, with how the recruiting cycle typically works, we’re still likely a decent while away from seeing how the group will look for the Wildcats.

Collins and his staff are certainly going to be active on the recruiting trail moving forward, but fans have to be thrilled with this addition.