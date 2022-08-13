Ohio State Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Chris Holtmann and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch.

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan State, Missouri, and Wisconsin among others.

Ohio State currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given the timeline of most 2024 recruits and some of the changes in the transfer market. But fans will hope the Buckeyes can get things started with a commitment from McCulloch. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.