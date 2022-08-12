Iowa Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, and Wisconsin among others.

Iowa currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star Cooper Koch. However, fans will hope McCulloch can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for McCulloch and the Hawkeyes in the 2024 cycle and beyond.