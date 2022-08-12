Wisconsin Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Late last month, the Wisconsin Badgers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Greg Gard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch as the program looks to continue its recent NCAA streak.

#Wisconsin has offered 2024 PF Jesse McCullochhttps://t.co/zUjiRkc7YM — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) July 25, 2022

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Wisconsin, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan State, and Missouri among others.

Wisconsin currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class. However, the Badgers do have some momentum after a few productive seasons and another NCAA Tournament appearance in March. And if McCulloch can get things rolling on the recruiting trail, perhaps Wisconsin could be in play for a great 2024 class. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Gard and his staff will have to put in some work.