Indiana Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch.

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Michigan State, and Missouri among others.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising considering how early it is in the 2024 cycle, especially with a recent coaching transition. Fans will be hoping Woodson can cash in on his NBA pedigree and use that to build dynamic groups in 2023 and 2024. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still early.