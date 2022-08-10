 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 4-Star Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits from Purdue

By Bryan Steedman
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 23 Div I Men’s Championship - Sweet Sixteen - Texas Tech v Purdue Photo by Fred Kfoury/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Purdue received some bad news last week with the development that four-star combo guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had decommitted from the program.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is a 2023 recruit that is currently ranked around the top 50 in his recruiting class per most recruiting services. 247Sports has him as the 47th best prospect, 11th best combo guard and fifth best recruit from Florida. Gibbs-Lawhorn originally committed over a number of other marquee programs, including Indiana, Utah, Memphis and BYU.

“I would like to thank Coach Painter, Coach Johnson and the rest of the Purdue coaching staff for recruiting me to the fullest,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “I would also like to thank the Purdue men’s basketball team for showing their love and support. After much thought and thorough discussions with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment.”

The Indiana native transferred to Florida for his junior season and will continue to play for Montverde Academy. The guard averaged 16.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game this summer on the EYBL Circuit and will likely be a hot commodity heading forward.

