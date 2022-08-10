The Michigan State Spartans added yet another big commit to the 2023 class yesterday when forward Coen Carr announced on his Instagram account he is committing to MSU. Carr hails from Stockbridge, Georgia originally and is a four-star forward.

The 6-foot-7 and 200 pound forward currently attends Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina. The 247Sports composite ranks Carr as a four-star forward, the No. 57 player in his class, the No. 10 small forward in his class, and No. 2 player in South Carolina. Rivals also ranks him as a four-star prospect.

Carr picked Michigan State among at least 17 offers, including from fellow Big Ten program Indiana. He also held Power-Six offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UConn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, NC State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina.

Carr is the fourth commit in the 2023 class, joining four-star recruits Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, and Gehrig Normand. His commitment currently puts the Spartans class as the No. 3 in the nation