2023 Three-Star Wing Eli Rice Commits To Nebraska Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up a commit Wednesday from three-star 2023 wing Eli Rice. He reclassified from the 2022 class to take a prep year at the elite IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and made an official visit to Nebraska at the end of last month.

The 6-foot-6 and 190 pound guard is originally from Hendersonville, Tennessee, but as mentioned above, Rice is taking a prep year to play for IMG Academy this upcoming basketball season. While 247Sports has yet to update his 2023 rankings, he is reported as a three-star by the website and unranked currently by Rivals.

“I just love the way coach [Fred] Hoiberg’s offensive schemes and stuff opens the court, always having driving lanes and everybody touches the ball,” he said of why he chose the Cornhuskers. “I love his NBA style of offense he runs. That’s one of the main things.”

Rice picked the Huskers over confirmed offers from Iona, Rhode Island, Georgetown, and VCU amongst others. He is considered an up and coming prospect who brings length, versatility, and an ability to score or create opportunities for teammates.

“He told me that I would be on the ball a lot but he also wants to help me be a better off-the-ball scorer by cutting and stuff,” he said of Hoiberg’s vision of him in their offense. “That’s one thing he was going to focus on with me is to become a better off-the-ball scorer.”

Rice is the second commit in the Class of 2023 for Nebraska. He joins three-star point guard Chase Clemmons, who committed at the start of the summer.