2022 Three-Star Power Forward Antonio Chol commits to Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights picked up a commit last Friday from three-star 2022 power forward Antonio Chol to finish the final pieces of the RU roster. The New York native is a promising get for head coach Steve Pikiell and staff.

The 6-foot-8 and 215 pound power forward is from Buffalo, New York and plays for Minnesota Prep in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Chol had reclassified from the 2022 Class to 2023 in order to return to Minnesota Prep for an extra year, but decided to reclassify back to 2022 after a visit to Rutgers’ campus in Piscataway last week.

Chol is rated a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 5 player in New York for the Class of 2023. Rivals does not, nor other recruiting services at this time, have Chol listed in the rankings. He was expected to receive increasing interest in the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023 following an impressive summer on the AAU circuit, however.

Chol picked the Scarlet Knights over offers from a number other schools, including St. Bonaventure, Buffalo, Akron, and Loyola-Marymount.

Chol is the final player to commit in Rutgers’ 2022 class. He joins signees Derek Simpson and Antwone Wilfolk this upcoming season.