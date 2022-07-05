Michigan State offers 2025 combo guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle last month. Tom Izzo and his staff decided to offer 2025 combo guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr..

Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with the U17 USA Men’s World Cup Team. Being a 2025 recruit, Fears does not have any rankings in yet via the recruiting services. However, his older brother Jeremy Fears is a four-star guard who is headed to East Lansing in 2023 based on current verbal commitments.

Great time at MSU with the family pic.twitter.com/BrtiE2AAX0 — Jeremiah Fears (@jeremiahfears2) June 14, 2022

Along with Michigan State, he also has offers from fellow Big Ten schools including Illinois (Sept. 2021) and Michigan (after Michigan State last month). More offers can be expected in the coming months and years given that 2025 is still a long ways off.

Michigan State currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 or 2025 recruiting classes, but that is hardly surprising given how far out both still are. Expect 2024 commitments to start to show up by this fall, however. In the meantime, the 2023 class currently has Jeremiah’s older brother Jeremy as the lone verbal commitment.