2023 Three-Star Point Guard Brock Harding commits to Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a commit late last month from three-star 2023 point guard Brock Harding. The Illinois native is a promising commit for head coach Fran McCaffery and staff.

The 6-foot and 155 pound point guard is from just over the Mississippi in Moline, Illinois and plays for Moline High School.

Harding is rated a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 33 point guard in the 2023 class and No. 7 player in Illinois. Rivals does not have Harding listed in the rankings.

Harding picked the Hawkeyes over offers from 16 other schools. Some of those schools include Appalachian State, Cal Poly, Colorado State, Loyola (IL), Rice, Saint Louis, and Western Illinois. However, he did not receive any Power-Six offers to date from any schools besides Iowa.

Harding is the second player to commit in Iowa’s 2023 class. He joins fellow 2023 commit center Owen Freeman who is a three-star composite per 247Sports.