Iowa Offers 2023 Four-Star Small Forward Kaden Cooper

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Kaden Cooper. Fans will be excited about this prospect.

Cooper comes out of Ada, Oklahoma and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 50 player in the class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds and he projects as a rising player in the 2023 cycle. Along with Iowa, he also currently has offers from Alabama, Creighton, DePaul, and UConn among others.

Iowa currently has two commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star Owen Freeman and guard Brock Harding. However, fans will hope Cooper can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Cooper and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 cycle and beyond.