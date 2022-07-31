2023 Three-Star Shooting Guard Cameron Christie commits to Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a commit Friday from three-star 2023 shooting guard Cameron Christie. The Illinois native is a promising commit for head coach Ben Johnson and staff.

The 6-foot-5 and 160 pound shooting guard is from Rolling Meadows, Illinois in the Chicago metro area and plays for Rolling Meadows High School.

Christie is rated a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 26 shooting guard in the 2023 class and No. 2 player in Illinois. Rivals does not have Christie listed in the rankings.

Christie picked the Gophers over offers from a number other schools, including fellow Big Ten programs Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Purdue. He also holds offers from other Power Six programs USC, Virginia, Ole Miss, Missouri, DePaul, and Iowa State in addition to Gonzaga.

Christie is the first player to commit in Minnesota’s 2023 class. He is a big get for Johnson and staff who who particularly aggressive in pursuing him.