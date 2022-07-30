Michigan State lands commitment from five-star big Xavier Booker

The Michigan State Spartans landed huge news earlier today when five-star forward Xavier Booker gave his verbal commitment to MSU. He is the highest ranked prospect to ever give head coach Tom Izzo a verbal in his 27-plus seasons at the helm in East Lansing.

Booker, a 6-foot-10 and 205 pound power forward from Indianapolis, Indiana, is one of the top players in the 2023 class nationally. He is ranked No. 3 in the nation per 247Sports (though just No. 58 in the 247Sports Composite), and the No. 1 power forward in his class and No. 1 player in Indiana. Rivals ranks Booker as the No. 1 player in the nation, but also the No. 2 at his position.

However, he ranks lower in the Composite because ESPN currently lists Booker as a four-star recruit. Those will be updated in August and Paul Biancardi has made clear Booker will be climbing the rankings in them. Michigan State’s last top-10 recruit was forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Class of 2017. He was rated No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 at 247Sports while Miles Bridges was ranked 10th overall by Rivals and 12th at 247Sports in the Class of 2016.

Booker features at least 30 offers overall including from the Spartans. Among fellow Big Ten programs, he holds them from Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State. Among the Power Six, he also holds offers from Duke, Louisville, Auburn, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Seton Hall, Texas, USC, Xavier, Clemson, and Butler along with powerhouse Gonzaga.

As of now, Booker joins four-star point guard prospect Jeremy Fears, also out of Indiana, in the 2023 class for Michigan State. There is still plenty of space on the roster should Izzo and his staff find other commitments. In the meantime, Spartan fans will hope to see Booker sign his letter of intent when the time comes as he is an absolutely monster grab for Michigan State.