Although the NBA Draft is the event that gets the majority of the offseason attention, the NBA Summer League is actually when players start to earn their fill at the next level. It’s a chance to validate their selection on the court and for other players to earn their way onto NBA rosters. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the Big Ten players that will be playing in the NBA Summer League this season.

However, before we dive in, just a few things to remember.

Of course, making a Summer League team in no way guarantees a player who will make an actual NBA roster. In fact, the majority of the players who compete in the Summer League will not play in next year’s NBA season. Nonetheless, many do earn roster spots or find their way into the D-League.

With those thoughts in mind, here is the current list of Big Ten players competing in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

Big Ten Players In 2022 NBA Summer League

Chaundee Brown (Michigan)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Malcolm Hill (Illinois)

Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin)

Marcus Bingham (Michigan State)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Isaiah Livers (Michigan)

Eli Brooks (Michigan)

Duane Washington (Ohio State)

Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

Trey McGowens (Nebraska)

Max Christie (Michigan State)

Dakota Mathias (Purdue)

Xavier Tillman (Michigan State)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

Vince Edwards (Purdue)

Micah Potter (Ohio State/Wisconsin)

Gabe Brown (Michigan State)

Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Daniel Oturu (Minnesota)

Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

Luka Garza (Iowa)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)

Derrick Walton (Michigan)

Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

Ron Harper (Rutgers)

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Vic Law (Northwestern)

Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Last Updated: July 3, 2022.