Although the NBA Draft is the event that gets the majority of the offseason attention, the NBA Summer League is actually when players start to earn their fill at the next level. It’s a chance to validate their selection on the court and for other players to earn their way onto NBA rosters. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the Big Ten players that will be playing in the NBA Summer League this season.
However, before we dive in, just a few things to remember.
Of course, making a Summer League team in no way guarantees a player who will make an actual NBA roster. In fact, the majority of the players who compete in the Summer League will not play in next year’s NBA season. Nonetheless, many do earn roster spots or find their way into the D-League.
With those thoughts in mind, here is the current list of Big Ten players competing in the 2022 NBA Summer League.
Big Ten Players In 2022 NBA Summer League
-Atlanta Hawks
- Chaundee Brown (Michigan)
-Boston Celtics
- Trevion Williams (Purdue)
-Brooklyn Nets
- N/A
-Charlotte Hornets
- Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
-Chicago Bulls
- Malcolm Hill (Illinois)
-Cleveland Cavaliers
- Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin)
-Dallas Mavericks
- Marcus Bingham (Michigan State)
-Denver Nuggets
- N/A
-Detroit Pistons
- Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
- Isaiah Livers (Michigan)
-Golden State Warriors
- N/A
-Houston Rockets
- N/A
-Indiana Pacers
- Eli Brooks (Michigan)
- Duane Washington (Ohio State)
-Los Angeles Clippers
- Moussa Diabate (Michigan)
- Trey McGowens (Nebraska)
-Los Angeles Lakers
- Max Christie (Michigan State)
-Memphis Grizzlies
- Dakota Mathias (Purdue)
- Xavier Tillman (Michigan State)
-Miami Heat
- N/A
-Milwaukee Bucks
- N/A
-Minnesota Timberwolves
- N/A
-New Orleans Pelicans
- EJ Liddell (Ohio State)
-New York Knicks
- Vince Edwards (Purdue)
- Micah Potter (Ohio State/Wisconsin)
-Oklahoma City Thunder
- Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
-Orlando Magic
- Caleb Houstan (Michigan)
- Daniel Oturu (Minnesota)
- Zavier Simpson (Michigan)
-Philadelphia 76ers
- Cassius Winston (Michigan State)
-Phoenix Suns
- N/A
-Portland Trail Blazers
- Luka Garza (Iowa)
-Sacramento Kings
- Keegan Murray (Iowa)
-San Antonio Spurs
- Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Derrick Walton (Michigan)
- Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)
-Toronto Raptors
- Ron Harper (Rutgers)
-Utah Jazz
- Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)
- Vic Law (Northwestern)
-Washington Wizards
- Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)
Last Updated: July 3, 2022.
