Official 2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Indiana Hoosiers, who will be hoping to find success in Mike Woodson’s second season at the helm.

Here’s a full look at Indiana’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

10/29 - Marian University (Ex.)

11/3 - Saint Francis (Ex.)

11/7 - Morehead State

11/10 - Bethune-Cooman

11/18 - at Xavier

11/20 - Miami (OH) (Indianapolis, IN)

11/23 - Little Rock

11/25 - Jackson State

11/30 - North Carolina

12/10 - Arizona (Las Vegas, NV)

12/17 - at Kansas

12/20 - Elon

12/23 - Kennesaw State

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

***

Updated: July 3, 2022.