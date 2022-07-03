Official 2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Indiana Hoosiers, who will be hoping to find success in Mike Woodson’s second season at the helm.
Here’s a full look at Indiana’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Indiana Hoosiers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 10/29 - Marian University (Ex.)
- 11/3 - Saint Francis (Ex.)
- 11/7 - Morehead State
- 11/10 - Bethune-Cooman
- 11/18 - at Xavier
- 11/20 - Miami (OH) (Indianapolis, IN)
- 11/23 - Little Rock
- 11/25 - Jackson State
- 11/30 - North Carolina
- 12/10 - Arizona (Las Vegas, NV)
- 12/17 - at Kansas
- 12/20 - Elon
- 12/23 - Kennesaw State
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: July 3, 2022.
