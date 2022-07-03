2022 Power Forward Zacharie Perrin Commits To Illinois

Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as 2022 prospect Zacharie Perrin announced he would be committing to the program. This has to be welcome news for Illini fans as the program continues rolling on the recruiting trail.

BREAKING: Zacharie Perrin, a French PF, has committed to Illinois! pic.twitter.com/BaI165RPiq — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) June 27, 2022

Perrin comes out of France and is a bit of a wildcard in the rankings. However, 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-10 and identifies him as an intriguing prospect in the cycle. Along with Illinois, he also had offers from programs including BYU, Florida, Memphis, and Texas among others.

With this addition, Illinois continues to add to its impressive 2022 recruiting haul, which includes multiple elite transfers and two top 50 recruits. The group is good enough that Illinois should remain nationally relevant, even with some tough offseason departures. We’ll have to see how everyone fits together, but Illinois fans have to be excited about bringing Perrin into the fold.