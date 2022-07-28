Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Caleb Williams

Yesterday, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Caleb Williams.

Williams comes out of Largo, Maryland in the Washington, D.C. suburbs and is expected to be a highly-ranked recruit by the national recruiting services when 2024 rankings are eventually released. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds by 247Sports and seems to be one of the best players in the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia suburbs) for the 2024 cycle.

Along with Indiana, Williams also currently has offers from fellow Big Ten programs Penn State and Maryland along with Power-Six offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Villanova, Virginia, and Ole Miss among other schools.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, which isn’t a surprise given the normal recruiting timeline and how far off 2024 is. However, fans will hope Williams can change that soon with a commitment. That would also help deflate some of the wind from fellow Big Ten program Maryland’s sails by poaching a top recruit from the Terps’ backyard, territory new Maryland head coach Kevin Williams has made clear is his top priority. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening. Williams currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.