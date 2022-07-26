Michigan Offers 2023 Four-Star Small Forward Devin Royal

Late last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Devin Royal.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to one of the most talented recruits out of Ohio in the 2023 class.@Kellen__Voss has more on four-star forward Devin Royal: https://t.co/EI1feSEsEw pic.twitter.com/IaLtOIdyO8 — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) June 29, 2022

Royal comes out of Pickerington, Ohio and is currently rated as a four-star and the 75th best player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Akron, Butler, Dayton, Illinois, and Iowa State among others.

Michigan currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, though the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including one of the nation’s top classes in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Royal would certainly get things rolling in 2023 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off as Royal currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.