Illinois Offers 2023 Point Guard Niccolò Moretti

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Niccolò Moretti.

Very excited to say that I’ve received an offer form Illinois university!! pic.twitter.com/2bSagMd55T — Niccolo’ Moretti (@Niccolomoretti7) July 14, 2022

Moretti comes out of Daytona Beach, Florida and is currently unrated by most of the national recruiting services. However, 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-2 and he seems to be a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Bryant, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, and Radford among others.

Illinois currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but after two productive seasons, that will likely change in the coming months. Fans will certainly hope Moretti can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work, but it’s still early and they’ll have time to convince him to commit.