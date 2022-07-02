Indiana Offers 2024 Four-Star Center James Brown

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect James Brown.

Extremely blessed and grateful to receive a scholarship offer from The University of Indiana!! @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/dLLvDbjRpN — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) July 1, 2022

Brown comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Illinois by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2024 cycle. Along with Indiana, he also currently has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Nebraska among others.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising considering how early it is in the 2024 cycle, especially with a recent coaching transition. Fans will be hoping Woodson can cash in on his NBA pedigree and use that to build dynamic groups in 2023 and 2024. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still early.