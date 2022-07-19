Purdue Offers 2023 Four-Star Power Forward Carey Booth

Late last month, the Purdue Boilermakers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Matt Painter and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth.

Blessed to receive an offer from Matt Painter, Brandon Brantley and Purdue university pic.twitter.com/VYlD5C1cTU — Carey Booth (@CareyBooth0) June 15, 2022

Booth comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is ranked as a four-star prospect and one of the best players in New Hampshire in the class. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports. Along with Purdue, he also currently has offers from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Northwestern along with interest from Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Purdue currently has two commitments in its 2023 recruiting class from guard Myles Colvin and Dra Gibbs-Lawthorn. Both are rated as four-star prospects. However, fans will hope the Boilermakers can add to that in the months to come with a commitment from Booth after solid success in 2021 and 2022. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.