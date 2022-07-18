Official 2022-’23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who hope to build off Ben Johnson’s first season with the program.

Here’s a full look at Minnesota’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/14 - DePaul

11/29 - at Virginia Tech

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

Updated: July 17, 2022.