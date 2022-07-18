Official 2022-’23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who hope to build off Ben Johnson’s first season with the program.
Here’s a full look at Minnesota’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/14 - DePaul
- 11/29 - at Virginia Tech
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: July 17, 2022.
