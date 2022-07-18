 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2022-’23 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Schedule

See who the Wolverines play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan Wolverines, who hope to build off last year’s trip to the Sweet 16.

Here’s a full look at Michigan’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Michigan Wolverines Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/16 - Legends Classic (New York, NY)
  • 11/17 - Legends Classic (New York, NY)
  • 11/30 - Virginia
  • 12/4 - Kentucky (London, UK)
  • 12/17 - Lipscomb
  • 12/21 - North Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
  • 12/30 - Central Michigan

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: July 17, 2022.

