Official 2022-’23 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan Wolverines, who hope to build off last year’s trip to the Sweet 16.

Here’s a full look at Michigan’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Michigan Wolverines Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/16 - Legends Classic (New York, NY)

11/17 - Legends Classic (New York, NY)

11/30 - Virginia

12/4 - Kentucky (London, UK)

12/17 - Lipscomb

12/21 - North Carolina (Charlotte, NC)

12/30 - Central Michigan

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

***

Updated: July 17, 2022.