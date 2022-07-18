Michigan Offers 2023 Four-Star Power Forward Carey Booth

Last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Carey Booth.

Blessed to receive an offer from Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/IdrqTQ9ikA — Carey Booth (@CareyBooth0) June 13, 2022

Booth comes out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and is ranked as a four-star prospect and one of the best players in New Hampshire in the class. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by 247Sports. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern along with interest from Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin among fellow Big Ten programs. Additionally, he holds offers from Power Six programs such as Cal, Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Michigan currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, though the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Booth would certainly get things rolling in 2023 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off as Booth currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.