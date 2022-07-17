Official 2022-’23 Michigan State Spartans Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan State Spartans, who hope to build off last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here’s a full look at Michigan State’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Michigan State Spartans Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/11 - Gonzaga (Aircraft Carrier)

11/15 - Kentucky (Indianapolis, IN)

11/18 - Villanova

11/24-27 - Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, OR)

11/30 - at Notre Dame

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

Updated: July 17, 2022.