Official 2022-’23 Michigan State Spartans Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan State Spartans, who hope to build off last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.
Here’s a full look at Michigan State’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Michigan State Spartans Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/11 - Gonzaga (Aircraft Carrier)
- 11/15 - Kentucky (Indianapolis, IN)
- 11/18 - Villanova
- 11/24-27 - Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, OR)
- 11/30 - at Notre Dame
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: July 17, 2022.
