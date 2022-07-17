Ohio State Offers 2023 Four-Star Power Forward TJ Power

Late last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Chris Holtmann and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect TJ Power.

Power comes out of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and is rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Massachusetts by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Boston College, DePaul, Duke, Iowa, and Virginia among others.

Ohio State currently has two commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star prospects George Washington III and Austin Parks. However, don’t expect it to end there. Fans will hope the Buckeyes can get things started with a commitment from Power. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air. He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.