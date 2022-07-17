Michigan State Offers 2024 Power Forward Jesse McCulloch

Earlier this month, the Michigan State Spartans put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Tom Izzo and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jesse McCulloch.

McCulloch comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and plays at Lutheran High School East. He’s presently unrated by most national scouting services, but is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Michigan State, he also has offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, and Missouri among others.

Michigan State currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star prospect Jeremy Fears. However, we’re still a long way from finished in the cycle and Izzo certainly knows how to find his guys. We will have to wait and see how McCulloch’s recruitment continues to trend. Izzo and his staff will have to put in some work.