Official 2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Maryland Terrapins, who are hoping to make a mark with their next head coach.

Here’s a full look at Maryland’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/7 - Niagara

11/10 - Western Carolina

11/15 - Binghamton

11/19 - Saint Louis (Uncasville, CT)

11/23 - Miami/Providence (Uncasville, CT)

11/25 - Coppin State

11/30 - at Louisville

12/11 - Tennessee (New York, NY)

12/14 - UCLA

12/22 - Saint Peter’s

12/29 - UMBC

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

Updated: July 17, 2022.