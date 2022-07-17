Official 2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Maryland Terrapins, who are hoping to make a mark with their next head coach.
Here’s a full look at Maryland’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/7 - Niagara
- 11/10 - Western Carolina
- 11/15 - Binghamton
- 11/19 - Saint Louis (Uncasville, CT)
- 11/23 - Miami/Providence (Uncasville, CT)
- 11/25 - Coppin State
- 11/30 - at Louisville
- 12/11 - Tennessee (New York, NY)
- 12/14 - UCLA
- 12/22 - Saint Peter’s
- 12/29 - UMBC
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: July 17, 2022.
