Official 2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Basketball Schedule

See who the Terps play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Maryland Terrapins, who are hoping to make a mark with their next head coach.

Here’s a full look at Maryland’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Maryland Terrapins Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/7 - Niagara
  • 11/10 - Western Carolina
  • 11/15 - Binghamton
  • 11/19 - Saint Louis (Uncasville, CT)
  • 11/23 - Miami/Providence (Uncasville, CT)
  • 11/25 - Coppin State
  • 11/30 - at Louisville
  • 12/11 - Tennessee (New York, NY)
  • 12/14 - UCLA
  • 12/22 - Saint Peter’s
  • 12/29 - UMBC

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - at Purdue
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

***

Updated: July 17, 2022.

