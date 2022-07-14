Purdue picked up their first commit for the class of 2024 today with the news that shooting guard Jack Benter has committed to the program.

The 6’5” shooting guard is an Indiana native and also held offers from Indiana State and Liberty. Purdue was the first major program to offer Benter, though Indiana and Penn State both had expressed interest.

In his sophomore season Benter averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He’s been a prolific shooter at the high school level, hitting 44.9% of his three pointers last year and converting on just under 86% of his free throws. Benter is also considered an impressive passer, looking like a potential sharpshooter that can distribute the ball for the Boilermakers. Gold and Black mentioned that there have been comparisons made between him and former Boilermaker Dakota Mathias.

Purdue currently has a pair of four star commits in 2023 with guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and forward Myles Colvin currently committed to the program. Jack Benter is now the first commit for 2024 as Purdue builds for the future.