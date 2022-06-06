Former Denver Forward Michael Henn Commits to Penn State

Penn State added to their roster today with the news that forward Michael Henn is committing to the Nittany Lions for his final year of eligibility.

Former Denver F Michael Henn is transferring to Penn State. https://t.co/StuYZa7EKl https://t.co/L8ueron3l8 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) June 7, 2022

The 6’8” forward has been around throughout his college career, literally. The Washington native played his freshman season at UC-Davis before transferring to California Baptist. After sitting out the 2017-18 season he started in 2018-19 before missing the following season. He ended up at Portland in 2020-21 and then transferred to Denver last year, where he averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while also shooting 38% from three.

Henn is the third transfer for Penn State this year, following guards Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter. He chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame and Illinois and should add some frontcourt depth to Penn State’s roster for the upcoming season. With the departure of John Harrar there should be immediate playing time for Henn this winter.