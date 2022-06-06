2023 Four-Star Shooting Guard Jahnathan Lamothe To Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins picked up a commit Sunday from three-star 2023 shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe. The Maryland native is a big grab for new head coach Kevin Willard and staff who are focusing on locking down local talent.

The 6-foot-4 and 180 pound guard is from nearby Baltimore, Maryland and plays for St. Frances Academy and for local AAU Team Durant on the AAU circuit.

Clemmons is rated a four-star by the 247SPorts composite and the No. 22 shooting guard in the 2023 class and No. 4 player in Maryland. Rivals also ranks him a four-star and the No. 49 player in the 2023 class overall.

Lamothe picked the Terps over confirmed offers from fellow Big Ten programs Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers. He also had offers from Power-Six programs LSU, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Steon Hall, TCU, and Virginia Tech as well as UCF.

Lamothe is the first player to commit in Maryland’s 2023 class. He may prove to be an important milestone as Willard and his staff seek to rebuild the Terps program with an emphasis on keeping the talent-rich local recruits out of the DMV region headed to College Park in the coming seasons.