2023 Three-Star Point Guard Chase Clemmons Commits To Nebraska Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up a commit Friday Afternoon from three-star 2023 point guard Chase Clemmons. He made an official visit to Nebraska back in October 2021 and gave his verbal commitment on Twitter today.

The 6-foot and 165 pound guard is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but plays for prep school Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina after transferring last season. He averaged around averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 assists after transferring to the school and much tougher competition as a result.

Clemmons is rated a three-star by the 247SPorts composite and the No. 36 point guard in the 2023 class and No. 4 player in South Carolina. Rivals also ranks him a three-star.

Clemmons picked the Huskers over confirmed offers from Georgia, Georgetown, Houston, and Xavier, among others. His final six schools he announced he was considering back in February included Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Houston, and Tennessee State in addition to Nebraska.

Clemmons top six included some major staff shake-ups as Georgia fired Tom Crean and Missouri fired Cuonzo Martin. Even Nebraska’s Matt Abdelmassih, who was Clemmon’s primary recruiter on the staff in Lincoln, mutually parted ways with the program in March.

However, Clemmons is close family friends with Trey and Bryce McGowens as well. Despite both Trey and Bryce departing Nebraska for the 2022 NBA Draft, the brothers left a positive impression of the program with him to assist in making up his mind to commit.

Clemmons is the first commit in the Class of 2023 for Nebraska.