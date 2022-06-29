Penn State announced this week that they plan to do a full reseat for all season ticket seat locations at the Bryce Jordan Center before the 2022-23 basketball season tips off. The move will reportedly “heighten” the game day experience.

The upcoming reseating will involve all season ticket holders in the arena selecting new seats. Ticket holders will have until August 9th to place a seat deposit in order to receive an appointment window for when they can select available seats in the arena. Appointment windows will be set by Nittany Lion Club priority point orders, something ticket holders can obtain more of via donations made to the athletic program.

While the move for season ticket holders seems to mainly be a way to mix things up and likely increase donations to the athletic program, allowing fans to obtain better seats, the more notable aspect of the reseating will be the relocation of the student section.

As part of the plan to enhance the game day experience for all fans and create the best home-court atmosphere, Legion of Blue, the official student section for Penn State Men’s Basketball, will be relocated to sections 101L-110L, located behind the home and visiting team benches, with additional student seating continuing to be behind the baskets. The relocation of the student section will enhance the game day atmosphere, the student-athlete experience, the Penn State student experience and the overall fan experience by helping to create an intimidating and raucous environment for opposing teams.

Penn State appears to be trying to improve the atmosphere for their home games. Bryce Jordan Center has had issues in the past with attendance and a lackluster game environment, creating an underwhelming atmosphere seen on national television. The relocation of student section seats behind the bench, which will be directly seen on camera for people watching the games on TV, seems to be a point of emphasis as they try to improve their recruiting heading forward.