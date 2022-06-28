Michigan Offers 2024 Four-Star Center James Brown

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect James Brown.

I'm extremely blessed and grateful to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan!! @umichbball pic.twitter.com/9rgSz0Lzz1 — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) June 26, 2022

Brown comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Illinois by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2024 cycle. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Florida, Georgia, and Nebraska among others.

Michigan currently has one commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star guard Christian Anderson. However, don’t expect Michigan to stop there after the program’s success over the last few recruiting cycles. And adding a prospect like Brown would certainly keep things rolling. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off as Brown currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.