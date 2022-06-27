2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games Lineup Announced

The matchups for the 2022 Gavitt Games surfaced online today with Jon Rothstein reporting the eight games set to take place later this year.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games Lineup

Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Iowa at Seton Hall

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn St

Northwestern at Georgetown

Nebraska at St. John’s

DePaul at Minnesota

This year’s set of Gavitt Games will not include Rutgers, Maryland, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games started in 2015 and is an eight game series between the Big Ten and Big East that takes place each season. As the event only involves eight games, teams play on a rotation and not every team plays in the event each season. In the six years the games have been played, the Big Ten holds a 2-1-3 lead. While the first three years ended in a tie, the Big Ten won back-to-back games before the Big East finally picked up their first series win in 2021.

The series is named after Dave Gavitt, former athletic director at Providence and the first commissioner of the Big East. The dates for this years games haven’t been announced yet. Home games for the Big Ten schools will air on BTN while road games will be televised on FS1.