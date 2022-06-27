Nebraska Offers 2024 Four-Star Center James Brown

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect James Brown.

Extremely blessed and grateful to receive a scholarship offer from The University of Nebraska!! @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/oiuGSWdMP9 — James Brown13 (@JamesBrown13_24) June 24, 2022

Brown comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Illinois by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2024 cycle. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan among others.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that could change soon with Hoiberg’s activity on the recruiting trail and the open spots available for the Huskers in the cycle. Of course, we will have to see if the Huskers can close the deal and since it’s still early in Brown’s recruitment, it could be quite some time. A potential commitment is likely more than a year away.